League moves

By JACK AMI

FORMER Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League treasurer Reatau Rau will manage the affairs of the country’s number one sport from this year until 2019.

Rau was confirmed as the PNGRFL chief executive officer for a three-year term last Friday in Port Moresby.

The 52-year-old acted in the position after the sacking of Australian Bob Cutmore in November.

Cutmore’s three-year contract was terminated 12 months in, with the PNGRFL board explaining the abrupt decision on “non-performance”.

The PNGRFL are now faced with the responsibility of paying out the Queenslander’s term but chairman Sandis Tsaka would not reveal the amount.

Rau is the PNGRFL’s third CEO in three years with another Queenslander Brad Tassell forced to resign in early 2015 after allegations of inappropriate behaviour in his office.

An accountant by profession, Rau from Vabukori, National Capital District, is the first Papua New Guinean to be appointed CEO in the new era of PNGRFL management ushered in by Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko in 2013.

The announcement was made by the chairman Tsaka in the presence of PNG Sports Foundation chairman Graham Osborne, PNGRFL Confederate directors Gwaibo Mairi (Southern), Russ Kaupa (Northern), Joe Tokam (Highlands) and Horta Bosky (New Guinea Islands).

The men expressed their confidence in Rau and pledged to work with him over his tenure in continuing to build the sport domestically and to facilitate the progress of the SP Hunters in the Queensland Cup as well as that of the national side the Kumuls.

Rau must now oversee not only the development of rugby league at the grassroots levels and in the regions and provinces but also ensure the Hunters are given the support to be competitive in their fourth year in the Q-Cup.

He will also be responsible for giving Kumuls coach Michael Marum and the national selectors the means to prepare a squad for the World Cup in October where PNG (Port Moresby) will host three pool matches.

Rau was previously general manager of Turumu Investments, a subsidiary of the Brian Bell Group.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, and diploma in accounting from the Divine Word University, Madang.

The PNGRFL board on its finally meeting for 2016 last Thursday appointed Rau following recommendations from their sub-committee in conjunction with human resources recruitment company Vanguard International.

Rau vacates the treasurer’s seat – a position he’s held since 2012 – with the PNGRFL yet to name a replacement.

Rau beat 25 other applicants, 17 of whom were expatriates with eight locals, who also applied, when the position was advertised in Novmber after Cutmore, 65, was removed.

Vanguard International than submitted five candidates, two nationals and three expatriates, by the company’s executive manager of operations Anzillah Miro and general manager Moro Kasisie who screened the applications before the and board unanimously endorsed Rau as their choice.

The names of the other short-listed applicants were not released by the PNGRFL.

Tsaka said the appointment of a Papua New Guinean was a positive move although it was not a decision he and his board took lightly.

Rau was grateful for the board’s confidence and said his experience helping to manage rugby league under different CEOs had given him valubale insight and he was ready to guide the sport as it developed and grew over the next three years.

“I want to thank the PNGRFL board for having confidence in appointing me to the CEO’s position. There will be many challenges ahead especially with the 2017 Rugby League World Cup as well as the women’s tournament this year and the squads that need to be prepared,” Rau said.

“We have our domestic competitions to nurture and develop so there is plenty to do and goals to achieve and standards to maintain.

“Of course, we (PNGRFL) can’t do this without the support of sponsors, partners, media and all other stakeholders. It’s a team effort and this is PNG’s leading sport.”

Tasaka added that the position of the head coach for the women’s national side, the Raggianas, would be advertised shortly.

He said the coach would be announced at the end of the month before the preparations for the Rugby League Women’s World Cup in Sydney in October would begin.

Meanwhile, the PNGRFL annual general meeting is confirmed for next month in Lae.

