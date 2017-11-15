Learn from your struggles

IMAGINE if you get what you want every time.

No struggle, no hard work, no determination, no challenges.

Many will say that will be good.

But you will be weak.

You will never be competitive.

Through struggle, we become stronger than we were.

We become better than before because of our daily struggles.

Struggle is not a barrier as what most people think.

People of Papua New Guinea, your struggle is your gift.

Learn from your daily struggles and come back bigger and tomorrow.

Nothing will stop the person who never gives up.

Nothing will stop someone who learns from his or her struggles and comes back bigger and stronger.

This country is just awaiting that sleeping giant inside you.

So learn from your daily struggles and create a better future for your country.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

