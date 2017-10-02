Lecturer publishes accounting textbook for tertiary students

A senior accounting lecturer from the University of PNG has launched a new book titled Company Accounting for Papua New Guinea for tertiary students.

The book is the 10th book by UPNG head of accounting Panditha Bandara and was launched at a ceremony held at the university premises.

He has written two business studies books, two economics books and eight accounting books for different levels ranging from secondary schools to universities and other tertiary institutions

Bandara said financial accounting was a popular course which was offered in degree, diploma, certificate and professional courses in universities, business and technical colleges and training institutes throughout the country.

He said there was few textbooks written about the subject in Papua New Guinea, and as a result many lecturers and trainers were using foreign textbooks, which differed from the Papua New Guinea context.

This compelled him to provide a comprehensive, up-to-date accounting textbook of PNG origin for use by accounting students.

Bandara said he had applied his teaching and writing skills and practical knowledge of working in the industry as an accountant for a considerable period, in designing and developing this book.

Although the book were written mainly for tertiary students, business practitioners can also use this book to improve their knowledge in company accounting

Bandara thanked Tharanji Prints and Sara Publications for printing and publishing this book.

It is distributed by the UPNG Bookshop, Theodist Ltd and Oxford First Aid Supply.

Like this: Like Loading...