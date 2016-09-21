Leka-Maliaki retains netball’s top post

Julienne Leka-Maliaki, pictured, has been re-elected president of Netball PNG.

Other members of the restructured board are elected directors Mona Lisa-Leka, Helen Havora and Dianne Kila.

Three more members will be appointed soon to complete the new administrative structure.

The vote was held during the annual general meeting of Netball PNG last Sunday at the Rita Flynn Indoor Complex in Port Moresby.

Twelve association members attended the meeting.

Among other issues discussed were the hosting of both junior and senior national championships, movement of players between associations, junior development and the host for the next national championships.

During the meeting Leka-Maliaki stressed the need for Netball PNG to adopt a professional attitude towards the operation and governance of netball in the country.

“This year marks the beginning of an exciting time for Netball PNG as we will for the first time have in place a corporate outlook to our board structure, including its composition, leadership and management practises.

Netball PNG also launched their strategic plan 2016-2018.

“A key focus of the plan is to be inclusive in the approach to gender equality and those with disability to be part of the netball family,” Leka-Maliaki said.

