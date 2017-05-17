Let the people decide for themselves

I have been following the commentaries on election on the news media and in the letters pages in the last couple of weeks.

It seems many people have suddenly become advisers and politicians.

Why are people advising everybody, instead of just doing what is best for them during this election?

Why can’t people just concentrate on voting?

Let the candidates for their campaign while you and I wait for the voting day.

Once you have voted, wait for the results after counting.

There is nothing good about fighting over who you will give your support to.

Going around trying to convenience or force others’ hands, having sleepless nights and causing others problems is simply a waste of time and energy.

Sideview

Boroko

