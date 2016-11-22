Let people make up their own minds

I FULLY agree with the letter titled “Column misleading readers” (The National, Nov 21). With the 2017 election around the corner, public figures are using the media to publish their stories of achievements. That’s healthy for the business houses but for political leaders it is another mechanism for political scoring. Politicians are using the media and other source of communication to disseminate information about their achievements. These MPs are elected to represent their people in the decision making process and not managers of provincial or electoral funds and projects. It is so foolish for an MP to publish stories on projects that he initiated as this is rightfully for the people and not for them to boast about. People should question their MPs as it is seen as a political propaganda to hold onto power for the next term of parliament. Please let our people make their choices on the D-day.

Frustrated Reader, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...