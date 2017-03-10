‘Let’s work together for peace’

By PETER WARI

SOUTHERN Highlands was once labeled as “cowboy country” for incessant tribal fights and other serious social issues that seemed to be getting out of hand. But that now is a thing of the past with police now working in partnership with communities to combat law and order issues. Provincial Police Commander Sibron Papoto said support given by communities is vital to help police enforce law and order.

“Police are human being like everyone else and they too work under pressure and needed support. People must not always pinpoint police for law and order issues, you (people) support us, we support you and keep our communities free from lawlessness,” he said referring to instances in the past where police personnel were accused of heavy handed tactics.

One of the problems policemen and women are facing every year is the lack of police accommodation. The government has always been quick to build accommodation for those in the force but that has not happened in the past 10 or so years, forcing many to live in private accommodation. Even single officers barracks are now overrun by couples and families.

The need for more police officers is steadily increasing with new recruits passing out of the Bomana Training College every year. Papoto has hailed Southern Highlands as one province that did not face dire accommodation problems as is the case in many other provinces.

The province’s Governor William Powi has made sure to fund police vehicles and funded new police houses.

“Yes there are few police who are currently facing accommodation problem and I am working on it. Some districts have better police houses and I will be transferring them there. If they have relatives at Mendi town, they can live with them as most of the police officers are from Mendi,” he said.

With the encroaching national elections, Chief Supt Papoto said police in the province have a mammoth task ahead of them.

He said for police to carry out their duties effectively, logistical support is very important. A liquor ban will be in place during that time and according to the police chief, the public is questioning whether that is a good move considering the fact that people are drinking in vehicles while entering the province from connecting provinces and losing their lives in road accidents as a consequence. Papoto confirmed that most vehicle accidents and social issues in the province stemmed from alcohol.

It is a fulltime job for police to man checkpoints with some members of the public complaining that people are still managing to take alcohol into the province after bribing policemen at these checkpoints.

Papoto said with the limited manpower he has at hand, they are unable to effectively control the Mendi-Kandep, Tona-Piembil, Mendi-Tambul and the main national highway checkpoint at River Kagul.

Unlike previous years when the roads were in a bad state, they are now upgraded and sealed making it easier for people to smuggle liquor from these byways.

“When police are concentrating on the main national highway, people are smuggling liquor through the Mendi-Kandep road or other roads.

“Police will continue to enforce the liquor ban and will bring offenders to court. Smugglers are getting smart and they seem to know when police are not at the checkpoints.

“It is of major concern that there are liquor outlets springing up all over the province that are openly selling the stuff despite the ban,” he said.

