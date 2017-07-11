LIFE is built upon choices.

The reason why a business man is successful is because he chooses to be successful.

The reason why a student does not make it through to a higher institution is all because of choices.

Show me someone who chose to be successful yet failed and gave up.

We are where we are today based on our past choices.

For instance, a very successful competent doctor is able to be serving so many patients today all because he chose to.

How did that doctor choose to be where he is?

Well, by giving his best in his studies and enduring all the challenges that came his way.

And this is the same for failures.

Believe me, no one was born to this world to be a loser or as a mistake. We chose to be what were are.

In other words, would say that you have to be careful with your thoughts as they become your actions.

If you think that you can do it, you are right.

And if you say that you cannot do it, you are right also. So choose well my friend.

Because what you choose is definitely what you become. No one is a failure by mistake.

Bill Gates (CEO of Microsoft and one of the world’s richest men) puts it well: “It may not be your mistake that you were born poor but it will be your mistake if you die poor.”

So people of Papua New Guinea, let us not dwell by our past results whether they be good or bad.

Let us take on every challenges as new and choose to be better in the end. If it is not better, it is not the end.

So always give your best and choose well what you want to become.

This is because you are what you think.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

