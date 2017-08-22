Lihir cocoa revival on track

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THERE are positive signs of cocoa being revived as a cash crop on Lihir following the sale of more than 14 bags of cocoa recently.

According to community elders from Ward 10 in the Nimamar local-level government area, agriculture and cocoa development on the island had remained stagnant for 20 years since the start of the mine.

The sale of 14 bags of cocoa came from the harvest of more than 100 farmers covering the villages of Sale, Lienbil and Kosmaiyun, and marked the start of more sales from the island’s west coast.

Ward member Benjamin Amolam said the harvest began in January.

He said the farmers were fully aware of limited transportation and fermentaries, and were working to overcome them to ensure their production was not affected.

He said the sale saw the farmers pocket more than K7000 from a buyer in Namatanai.

A similar undertaking for cocoa and coconut was established in Hurtol/Talis ward last year, with Eco-link Consultancy Services providing technical assistance.

About 11,000 cocoa clone seedlings were shipped to Lihir.

The seedlings will be planted across 17 hectares capable of producing 34 tonnes annually.

