LLG presidents visiting Motukea project site

NAUTILUS Minerals, the operator of the Solwara 1 project, brought local level government presidents and ward councilors in New Ireland and East New Britain to Port Moresby to see the equipment to be used for the project.

Central New Ireland local level government manager Gabriel Kolmau yesterday welcomed the visit to Motukea where the tools were kept.

“It’s adventurous and educational too. Over the past years we have been having awareness,” he said.

“There has been a lot of things said against the project. I was one of them. But today, it’s like an eye opener for me. I have come to realise and appreciate this project.

“Through conversations with (country manager) Mel Togolo and officials from the company, I have realised that this project will surely benefit PNG and New Ireland as well.

“There is still opposition against the project maybe because they are yet to fully understand what the project is about, its operation and all that.”

He said like many locals in the impact areas, it took a while for him to actually appreciate the project.

“Like they say, seeing is believing. The LLG presidents and ward representatives are with the people and I really appreciate the fact that we are here in Port Moresby to see first-hand for ourselves,” he said.

