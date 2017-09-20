Lo appeals to selectors

ENGLAND-based players should be given a chance to prove themselves to win Kumul jumpers for the upcoming World Cup later this year.

Sheffield Eagles winger and former PNG Hunters leading try scorer Gary Lo said he was upset that the PNGRFL did not considered the leagues below the UK Super League strong enough for players to be considered for national duty.

Lo said Kumul selectors needed to give experienced players like himself and others a fighting chance to be selected for this year’s World Cup squad.

“All I ask is for some of us to be considered to trial. Give us a chance and we will fight for a spot or even push someone who is considered ahead of us to be better,” Lo said.

“I will always put my hand up to play for the Kumuls as long as my two legs can carry me. God knows if given the chance, I’ll give 150 per cent.”

Lo explained that the Championship was a similar standard to the Queensland Cup. Other PNG players playing in the UK are Mark Mexico, veterans Menzie Yere and Makali Aizue, Dion Aiye, Jessie Joe Parker and Jason Tali.

The latter three have been standout performers this year in the competition below the Championship (tier 3).

A number of Super League clubs are believed to be chasing the signature of Lo for the 2018 season.

Lo has made a big impression at Sheffield in the tier 2 Championship, establishing himself as one of the best players outside Super League.

The man from Mt Hagen has scored 33 tries in 28 games this season and is quite clearly ready to hit the Super League.

Super League leading Castleford Tigers are believed to be interested in signing the winger, as are at least three other Super League clubs.

The player remains under contract with the Eagles for 2018 so any potential buyer would have to agree on a fee with the Sheffield club.

Lo started his rugby league career as a teenager for the Hagen Eagles in the Digicel Cup in 2012.

The talented speedster was part of the Hunters inaugural squad in 2014. – TheStar

