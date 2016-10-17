Locals conduct tests, training

By OGIA MIAMEL

AIR Niugini cadet pilot programme tests and trainings are conducted mostly– 90 per cent – by local staff which is an improvement compared to previous years, airline’s general manager human resource Rei Logona says.

Logona said last week during the signing ceremony between Air Nuigini and Sinasina Yongomugl district for a student from the electorate to study under the cadetship programme.

“We now have few expatriates conducting the training and more local staff,” he said.

“For the last 15 years, it has been done for our own people our operation team and human resource and stakeholders but I may say 90 per cent is done in-house and that is one thing Air Nuigini is proud of.

“We are still in the developing stages and I would also like to thank the HR and flight operations team and all the other stakeholders who have contributed or taken part one way or other in completing this program.”

He said cadets coming out of the programme were all accomplished pilots and they have all passed Air Nuigini’s rigorous tests, difficult conditions and met standards.

Successful cadet from Sinasina-Yongomugl, Daniel Jack, who met all the requirement under the Air Nuigini cadet pilot programme, said such opportunities would allow young people to stand up and become role models for others.

“I’m so thankful right now, this is an opportunity where we, as Papua New Guineans, could stand up and become role models,” he said

“As an individual, completing this programme will be a good contribution to my nation so I’m looking forward to complete my studies down there. I can’t give back to my country and Air Nuigini anything but I just want to say that during my time down there I will give everything I can and do my best to make it successful.”

Jack would be the third student to undergo an 18-month pilot training at Nelson Aviation College in New Zealand under the partnership agreement between the district and Air Nuigini to co-sponsor students to undergo pilot training.

Jack, 26, is a University of Technology graduate from Terabona village in Tabare local level government was very keen and determined to continue his pace and complete his pilot training and come back to serve the airline.

