I am looking for Trevor an expatriate

I URGENTLY seek to establish contact with a friend and businessman only known by the name of Trevor.

Trevor is an expatriate from Germany and married to a landowner lady from Vanimo. The family have timber mills in the Vanimo area. Previously used to reside at an apartment at Vanimo Resort where we me. Trevor if you see this or if anyone know this individual I seek, contact me Steven Tokoama from Tasman Island in Bougainville on digicel mobile 733 90197 immediately or e-mail stevetokoama@gmail.com.

Steven

Like this: Like Loading...