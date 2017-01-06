Loving on after 40 years

By MARY-ANNE POKAWIN

THIS is not only about a love story that began 40 years ago, but is also a reminder to the younger generation, and even older ones too, that marriage is for keeps. It is about love, respect and humility both in good times and adversity.

This tale is about two university sweethearts who met in the mid 70s and have been together ever since.

Camillus Narokobi was born on March 21, 1953 to Anton and Maria Narokobi of Wautogik Village, Dagua in East Sepik. He is the younger brother of the late Sir Bernard Narokobi.

Cathy Samana was born on Aug 16, 1957 to Samana Arape and Gamia Gauna Gani of Saigara Village, Morobe Patrol Post. She was taken care of and educated by her elder brother, the late Sir Utula Samana, a long-serving politician from Morobe and Morobe Regional MP until 1992. He was the Secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and also PNG Ambassador to the United Nations.

It all began in 1976 at the University of Papua New Guinea where Camillus, a Law student and student representative council president met Cathy who was studying for her degree in Arts, majoring in Social Work.

Apparently, he had his eyes on her so appointed her as his secretary for the SRC. Soon, plans were underway for them to get married after university that same year.

On Dec 26, 1976, the couple tied the knot at the St Michael Church, Banak, Dagua in East Sepik and the late Bishop Cherubim Dambui blessed their marriage.

The couple believe in togetherness and unity with Camillus explaining that marriage unites the husband and wife in an unbreakable and exclusive union.”

One reason that has contributed to their remaining together after so many years is that whenever Camillus travelled, whether for business or leisure, he made sure his good wife travelled with him.

Cathy has always been very supportive of her husband throughout their marriage. They have seven children – Emmanuel, Samson, Delma, Flavius, Rebecca, Faith and Carlos, and 12 grandchildren.

On Dec 26, 2016 (Boxing Day), the devoted couple renewed their marriage vows at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Port Moresby. It was also a way of celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. The celebrations that day were held at the Ela Beach Hotel and in keeping up with the ruby (40th) anniversary, the room where family members and friends met them for a bit of chow after the renewal of the vows was filled with red.

Cathy said that they initially didn’t plan on having a big celebration but when she thought more about it, it was significant that having a large anniversary celebration and inviting families to join would inspire and encourage the younger ones to choose carefully and stay true to their marriage vows.

Camillus and Cathy acknowledged a lot of people who played a part in their marriage throughout the 40 years. They paid special tribute to the late Bernard Narokobi and his wife on the day. It was also the date of their wedding anniversary.

Dec 26 is a special day as the couple’s second son, Samson Narokobi also married on the same day. So in all, there was a triple celebration.

The couple have lived a very remarkable life.

Camillus received a Rotary International Fellowship Awardand moved with his wife and son to study law at the University of Alabama in the United States from 1977-78.

For a year starting in 1981 he returned to the US with his family under a Fulbright Scholarship to do his Masters of Law specialising in Law and Marine Affairs and Law of the Sea at the Universityof Washington, Seattle.

He was the assistant secretary on international law at the Department of Justice and Attorney General from 1982-1988.

He represented PNG in the protracted negotiations of Law of the Sea Convention in New York, Geneva and signing at Montego Bay, Jamaica (1982).

Camillus held positions with the Department of Fisheries, Foreign Affairs, Lands and Physical Planning (cartography) and the Department of Justice and Attorney General.

He was also Secretary of the East Sepik from 1982-1988 and was Commissioner General, Justice Department in 1990.

Cathy left a cushy career to support her husband throughout his work. She was international liaison officer with the Department of Home Affairs when she had to leave to join her husband in Washington for his studies. She is currently heavily involved with the Legion of Mary Group with the Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

Since 1996, with the support of his wife and son Emmanuel, Camillus established a private law practice, Narokobi Lawyers, which he owns and operates.

