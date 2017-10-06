Lupari: Govt will push climate change agenda

By LUKE KAMA

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says climate change will be at the top of the policy agendas the Government will push during the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting.

“In terms of policy collaboration, commentaries I had from developed countries like Australia and the Unites States (say) we are doing well,” he said.

“We are putting our own agendas on what it means for PNG and the Pacific focusing on human resource development, climate change, focusing on connectivity in terms of socialisation with the rest of the world through information technology and so forth.

“So we are encouraging our people to get ready with all the documentation and collaborations. And when our leaders come in to discuss those issues, they must discuss the substance of something that are relevant to our country’s development needs and aspirations.”

Lupari said the host country for the Apec summit usually set up the agenda.

“And typically what they do is talk about the issues that matter in their country and the region they are located in,” he said.

“Climate change is going to affect all of us.

“So we through our Prime Minister will use these opportunities to bring to the attention of the 21 world economies issues like implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change and how is it important to us.”

