Lutheran pastors attend annual conference

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church pastors and evangelists gathered at the Omkolai circuit in Gumine district, Chimbu, for their annual conference last week.

The conference marked 500 years of the reformation through Dr Martin Luther in the 1800s. The Lutheran Church was set up in Chimbu 83 years ago.

Rev Tom Sine said the Omkolai circuit was one of the oldest apart from Mu, Ega, Kerowagi, Monono and Nomane.

“Most of the infrastructure development done by the German and American missionaries have vanished,” he said.

“Chimbu has a mountain terain with church workers doing their to performi their duties in preaching the Gospel. But they must also consider the pysical development of the church.”

The conference is held annually through the Evangelism department under the administration of the Good News director Rev Daniel Aure.

The four-day event from Jan 18 to 22 was attended by more than 200 church workers.

Like this: Like Loading...