Madang cannot afford to lose Yabong Oval

I AM writing to discuss the situation of cricket in Madang, which is played on the only available cricket pitch in the town, Yabong Oval.

Madang participated in the cricket competition in the 2012 and 2014 PNG games, with the financial support of the provincial administration.

The team consisted of young local Papua New Guineans.

I coached the 2012 team while Leo Berka, formerly of Coastwatchers Hotel, coached the 2014 team,

The 2012 team acquitted itself well but in 2014, we did better, entering the semi-finals which we should have won. We spent many hours practicing in preparation for the games.

In 2013 and 2014, we ran a four-team competition for most of the year – three were made up of locals while the other team consisted of expatriates, mainly from the local Sri Lankan community.

We often shared the practice ground with other sports, including softball and soccer.

Cricket PNG also runs a BSP School Kriket Programme in Madang, and Yabong Oval is used for tournaments.

Leo and I are great believers in the role of sport in the lives of young people. Sport teaches discipline, teamwork, and self-sacrifice.

We believe that we, along with the coaches and support staff of softball and rugby, have helped young people get off the streets and into activities which will help them to live more useful lives.

Yabong Oval should be maintained properly by the provincial administration,, instead of allowing it to be taken over for business.

The proposed ablutions block that was started and abandoned should be completed. There is very little open ground for young people to practice and participate in sports, and we cannot afford to lose Yabong Oval.

David Lloyd

President, Madang Cricket

Association

Like this: Like Loading...