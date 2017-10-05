Madang governor boosts rugby league with K10,000

MADANG Governor Peter Yama gave K10,000 to the Madang rugby league for it to stage the 2017 season grand final matches on Sunday.

Yama was represented by his chief of staff Joshua Dorpar, who presented the money to the president of Madang rugby league, Pii Ipara last Thursday at the Ron Albert Oval in Madang.

Dorpar, in presenting the cheque, urged the league to come up with its five-year plan that would secure funding for its needs to develop the code and facilities in Madang.

He said the funds were a roll-over from the provincial government’s provincial services improvement project (PSIP), and since it was the people’s money, the governor’s office had decided to assist the Madang rugby league. Ipara thanked Yama, saying his executives were desperate in securing funds because there was so far no major sponsor for the association.

The league depended entirely on club registrations for its activities.

Ipara said the funds given would be acquitted and a report presented later to Yama’s office.

Ipara said the league had initially planned to host its grand final matches last weekend, however, decided to re-schedule to this weekend so that the funds presented by Yama’s office would be used to purchase trophies for the winning teams.

The league is also inviting Yama to officially kick off the grand final, and the major prize for the final would be called Governor Yama Cup.

“We know that Yama was once a rugby league player who represented Madang and showed his prowess at the Ron Albert Oval, therefore, we love to have him kick off the finals,” Ipara said.

Grand final fixtures: Sat, Oct 7 – A grade: Tarangau v Hawks; B grade: Royals v Hawks; Women: Hawks v Bulldogs.

