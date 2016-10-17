Madang town lacks high schools

MADANG urban does not have space to construct new schools, education director Moses Sariki says.

He was responding to concerns that schools in rural districts were upgraded into high school level to cater for Grade 9 students next year but Madang town was still way back.

Sariki said the Madang district authority has made commitments to develop Panim Seventh-day Adventist and Asuar primary schools into high schools to cater for students from Madang district.

A community leader and former board chairman of Meiro Catholic Primary School Theodor Mandoma said Tusbab Secondary and Good Shepherd Lutheran High School could not cater all students.

“Madang town has a bigger population than the districts and has high number of students who would need to be enrolled in high schools, why is the urban centre having only two high schools for more than 30 years,” Mandoma said.

“We cannot always blame those innocent children for petty crimes and hold-ups around town when we did not play our part in providing the avenue for them to continue their education and become good and responsible citizens.”

Mandoma raised that concern because of the four new high schools registered in Sumkar, Middle Ramu and Raicoast districts.

Madang urban has only one high school which was Tusbab Secondary School.

