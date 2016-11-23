Madang’s leaders need to work together

MADANG town needs drastic and immediate changes.

It needs a town commission or a joint urban district coordinating and development committee rather than the disjointed provincial government.

The main aim of the committee is to discuss and direct important matters relating to the physical planning of the Madang town urban development.

The coordinating and development committee should be made up of all six Madang MPs, provincial administration, town manager, provincial planner, Madang Chamber of Commerce, Works Department and other stakeholders to discuss very important development strategies and other important issues of concern.

Madang Town is growing rapidly and urgently requires an urbanisation committee and this will need political will of the combined force of our provincial politicians to be there to lead development in the town and province.

The current deteriorating state of the town roads has shown a total ignorance and inability of our provincial administration and current leaders.

Near misses by vehicles in town are occurring everyday on our roads and soon fatal accidents will occur.

I appeal to Prime Minister Peter O’Neil and Works Minister Francis Awesa to visit the province with their promised K10 million to immediately rebuild our Madang town roads for the benefit of our people and give confidences to the growing business community.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...