Majority support free education and health

Advertisement on Page 25 of The National (June 16) was viewed with reservation.

It appears Sam Basil, Don Polye, and Sir Mekere Morauta are making a very big mistake here before the 2017 national elections.

Free education and free health services are supported by majority of the grassroots people including myself.

Maybe if they talk about subsidising them then I support that.

In my view all it needs is possibly hand picking very capable people who are honest to manage the programs especially free education.

I admire Sir Mekere and Sam Basil but in a way it may be disastrous for them especially Sir Mekere. Sam I understand should be ok because of the difference he has brought about in his term in Bulolo district.

K – AVE IN EXILE

LAE

