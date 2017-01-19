Man, boy die in road accident

By DEMAS TIEN

A MAN and a boy from a village near Port Moresby died when a truck hit the car they were travelling in yesterday.

Mahuru Baru, 30, and Abraham John, 9, were from Kilakila village.

They were travelling with three relatives to the city to buy easy-pay for their electricity bill when the truck loaded with sand overturned and smashed into their car.

Four-Mile Traffic Police Station accident investigator Senior Constable Steven Godfrey said police were investigating the fatal accident – the first in Port Moresby this year.

Godfrey told the relatives of the two deceased yesterday to leave the matter to the police to deal with.

He said the truck belonged to Pom Stones Limited.

The car Baru drove belonged to the Motu-Koitabu Council.

The other three in the car have been identified as Goasa Daniel, Rabura Sabea and Aua Steven.

Daniel and Sabea who were trapped inside the car were rescued by people at the scene.

They were taken to the Pacific International Hospital.

Steven jumped off the car when he saw the truck approaching.

He suffered minor injuries. Baru and John died instantly.

Eyewitness Ben Londe, one of those who pulled Daniel and Sabea out, said the truck was travelling at high speed from Lawes Road down to the roundabout at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

He said the truck hit four cars before it overturned and smashed into the car which the five were in.

A relative, Pastor Herry Babani, told The National that though the families were shocked and saddened by the death of Baru and John, they would let the law take its course.

Police detained the truck driver.

