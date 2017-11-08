Man held after student killed

By Elizabeth Vuvu

THE suspect involved in the killing of a grade 10 student in East New Britain was apprehended and arrested in Kavieng, New Ireland, last week.

Acting East New Britain police commander Joseph Tabali said they received information from their counterparts in Kavieng that the suspect was there.

The man, from Asokunda village, Okapa, Eastern Highlands, is suspected of killing the Kokopo Secondary School student on Oct 21 at Raniolo Settlement in Kokopo.

The student was with two friends at the Southern Cross tank at Raniolo between 8pm and 9pm when he was approached by a man armed with a knife.

The man cut the student’s left arm.

When the student tried to escape, the man pursued him and stabbed him on his body.

Tabali said he had spoken to New Ireland police commander John Midi who had agreed to transport the suspect from Kavieng to Namatanai by road.

He will then be taken from Namatanai to Kokopo by boat where he will be charged.

