Mangos case thrown out

By DAPHNE WANI

The Waigani Committal Court yesterday dismissed the misappropriation case against former PNG Power Limited (PPL) managing director John Mangos.

He was charged with misappropriating more than K62,000 belonging to his former employer.

Magistrate John Kaumi ruled that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Kaumi said the court was satisfied after considering evidence it had and that evidence produced by the police on all three charges against Mangos were based on opinions.

The court ordered that Mangos be discharged from all three counts of misappropriation, abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the PPL.

Kaumi also ordered that his bail of K5000 be refunded and his passport returned to his lawyer Philip Tabuchi from Young and Williams law firm.

Mangos from Australia, was charged on March 15 for allegedly conspiring to defraud PPL by dishonestly applying company property for his own use, and abuse of office.

It was alleged that between Aug 9 and Sept 20 last year in Port Moresby, while employed as the PPL executive director, he abused the authority of his office by directing the general manager human resource and payroll services to pay K62,475.52 to a Theo Casimiro.

