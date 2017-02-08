So many signs to show Jesus’ return is soon

THE account of Jesus telling His Disciplines about the signs of the end times that is recorded in (Mathew 24:3-14, Mark 13:3-13 & Luke 21:7-19) is coming to fulfillment in our time.

We are seeing what is happening in our own localities; however, let me give you a glimpse of the World’s problematic state that Jesus alluded to as a sign of His coming approaching.

The United States of America is beginning to shake for distorting the biblically founded constitution to legalise peoples’ bigoted indulgences in sin, in a morally outlandish behavior (legalising same sex marriage).

France for the same reasons as America is beginning to taste its own medicine.

The perpetual doom and gloom in the parts of Middle East that we hear every day in the media is playing its part in unravelling the fabric of the globe.

There are political and religious polarisations in countries like Turkey and South Sudan that has had somewhat shaken the nations.

Russia’s involvement in the Syria war is causing the international community to raise its eyebrows.

Brazil, Mexico, Greece and many other nations are going through financial tumultuous times.

The United Kingdom’s decision to ‘Brexit’ from European Union leaves a lot to be desired of the future of EU and, of course, it stirred political and other fanaticisms in UK, EU and the rest of the world.

There is something dynamic brewing in Asia over territorial interferences and disputes in the South and East South China Sea that have the potential to devastate the global village.

North Korea’s out-and-out defiance of UN sanctions in a belligerent manner to test its ballistic nuclear missiles in waters of neighbouring nations is another of sorts.

We hear pockets of Islam extremist movements here and there causing havoc.

The Philippines is divided on a raging drug war that has seen many drug dealers and addicts being executed. There is political turmoil in Republic of Congo and Gambia.

These are many other disasters happening around the world.

The bottom line is the coming of Jesus Christ so turn away from your sins and embrace Him as He is the Way, Truth and the Life.

Komson Nick, Via email

