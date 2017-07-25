Masiu hopes to address Bougainville issues

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu hopes to be the Minister for Bougainville Affairs if the National Alliance party forms the government.

He said being minister would enable him to address important issues in the region in particular the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement which would pave the way for a successful referendum in 2019.

Masiu said the political leaders in Bougainville needed to work together to connect to the government in Waigani.

“Past leaders did not work together and as a result there was no connection between the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and the government,” he said.

“So I want to take on the Bougainville affairs ministry because I want Bougainville to prosper.

“I am ready to connect the ABG to the government so that we can work together as a team.”

Masiu warned public servants that the days of syphoning public funds to themselves were over.

“There will be no room for public servants who hoodwink the government systems to benefit themselves,” Masiu said.

“I am going to come down hard on these people. Public servants must come out of their comfort zones.”

National Alliance party candidate William Nakin defeated the People’s National Congress party’s Lauta Atoi in the North Bougainville seat.

Father Simon Dumarimu defeated Communications Minister Jimmy Miringtoro for the Central Bougainville seat.

Like this: Like Loading...