Meeting on climate change must be held

I write as an advocate and long-time consultant and supporter of the

April Salumei Sustainable Forest Management Project and the Hunstein Range Holdings in the Ambunti area of East Sepik.

The project is expected to receive US$200 million (about K658m) for carbon credits by the Green Climate Fund that funds must be adequately paid to everyone who are resource owners.

In February, the Hunstein Range Holding chairman through NBC Wewak said these funds will be paid to the April Salumei FFM area this year.

I am calling on all respective chairmen, 164 ILGs and all stakeholders to convene a meeting with climate change and development officers in Wewak to identify everyone and pay all of us in Wewak town and Ambunti district officer.

John Kriosaki

Wewak Town

