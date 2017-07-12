Mendi home games off

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League match review committee has banned Mendi from hosting any Digicel Cup matches.

The Muruks are the first franchise to be handed the sanction this year. This ban was handed down after reports from the match between the Muruks and Wigmen which ended prematurely with 15 minutes remaining with scores at 8- 6 to the home side.

It was alleged that during the stoppage supporters also invaded the field. Organisers were unable to give a reason as to why the game had been called off.

The lack of proper security and toilet facilities was also the other reason the PNG National Rugby League Competition management decided to take hosting privileges away from the venue.

Muruks will now play all their games away starting with Sunday’s round 9 clash against the Port Moresby Vipers will be played in the nation’s capital.

The venue for the encounter is yet to be confirmed with the Sir John Guise Stadium being used for election counting.

The other venues are the incomplete Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and National Football Stadium.

A decision about where the game is to be played is expected by the end of the working week.

The Muruks’ round 12 game against the Lae Tigers will be played in Lae and round 14 fixture against Agmark Gurias in Kokopo.

Other matches for the weekend sees the Tigers host the Wigmen in Lae, the Lahanis play the Gurias and the Mioks take on the Tumbe.

Like this: Like Loading...