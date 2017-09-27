Mendi leader not too happy

AS a concerned community leader from Mendi town, I have to say that the province has not seen services or developments in the past nine years.

There is nothing on the ground to show for the PSIP funds received from 2013-2017, let alone the toilet facilities at Momei Oval, which is part of the master plan.

The delay in counting and declaring a winner for the SHP regional seat has denied the people their rights to have a good leader.

SHP needs a new leader.

Whatever the outcome of the counting done in Mt Hagen, the winner must be properly checked to see that he has won honestly.

John Momblum Arikepo

Community leader

Mendi town

