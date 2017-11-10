Miall, Neap pleased with Orchids prep

WITH five days remaining before they play their opening women’s rugby league World Cup match against England, the Papua New Guinea Orchids are high in spirits.

Oil Search Orchids coach Dennis Miall spoke of the inclusion of former Jillaroos Jazmyn Taumafai and Amelia Kuk as a great morale booster for the team

“The way they both have been going in training with the girls has really boosted up the morale of the camp,” Miall said.

“They’ve fitted in really well with the girls and it’s like they’ve been in training with us for months.”

Miall said they would finalise the team for their Sydney opener today before they fly out on Monday.

“We hope to finalise our squad by the end of the week and from there all 24 players will be travelling but the final team selection will be done by the end of the week taking into consideration training and injuries and other factors.

“I’m happy with the girls and how far we’ve come. It’s unlike our previous camps.

“The morale is high and with the presence of the two ladies from Australia coming up the team spirit in the camp is great and that will only serve us well.

Orchids captain Cathy Neap said Kuk and Taumafai’s inclusion into the squad had added quality, size and experience which they would need in taking on the world’s best rugby league playing nations.

“We’re really grateful that the Amelia and Jazmyn have been included in the team and with the experience they have playing with the Australian Jillaroos, they’ll bring to the team a lot of quality,” Neap said.

“How they carry themselves around in camp, the girls have been learning a lot from them and I’m sure it will lift our standard and personally I feel privileged to have them on board.”

