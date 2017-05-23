Milford, Peats named

ANTHONY Milford and Nathan Peats are set to make their State of Origin debuts next Wednesday (May 31) in game one after both men earned call ups for their states yesterday.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters sprung a number of selection surprises in naming his team for State of Origin I, preferring Darius Boyd at fullback over Billy Slater and handing Broncos five-eighth Milford the No.6 jersey.

Sydney Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce was recalled for NSW while Gold Coast Titans hooker Peats gets his shot at the expense of veteran rake Robbie Farah.

NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley decided to go with Peats at hooker when Penrith Panthers rake Peter Wallace was ruled out with a groin injury earlier yesterday.

Roosters back-rower Boyd Cordner will become the 19th player to captain the NSW Origin side.

Cordner, who has made six Origin appearances for NSW since debuting in 2013, will lead a team boasting veterans Jarryd Hayne, Pearce and Brett Morris, while Peats and Jake Trbojevic are set to make their Origin debuts at Suncorp Stadium in nine days.

Meanwhile, with Maroons veterans such as Matt Scott and Greg Inglis unavailable, Corey Parker happily retired and Johnathan Thurston named 18th man and considered an outside chance of recovering from a shoulder injury to take his place in the Brisbane opener, Walters ushered in a new wave of Queenslanders while at the same time sticking solid with several familiar faces.

Debutants Milford and Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa are both in line to wear the famous Maroon jumpers next week with the knee injury to Nate Myles suffered against the Titans last week not serious enough to put his place in the team in doubt.

Milford, 22, has won a contentious battle to wear the Maroons’ jersey made famous by greats Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer.

The Samoan was chosen ahead of Michael Morgan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Cameron Munster and Corey Norman for the right to partner Cooper Cronk in the halves.

NSW: James Tedesco, Blake Ferguson, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Brett Morris, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Josh Jackson, Boyd Cordner (c), Tyson Frizell;Res: David Klemmer, Wade Graham, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Bird; Extras: Matt Moylan, Jordan McLean, Jack de Belin; Coach: Laurie Daley; Queensland: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Will Chambers, Justin O’Neill, Dane Gagai, Anthony Milford, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (c), Nate Myles, Josh Papalii, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire; Res: Michael Morgan, Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman, Johnathan Thurston.

Like this: Like Loading...