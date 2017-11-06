Military ready to take control

THE Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) will take full control of security at the Manus regional processing centre, commander Brig-Gen Gilbert Toropo says.

Toropo said the force presence was to ensure safety and security of the assets.

“The PNGDF is very happy with our government’s decision to host the centre,” he said. “Now the decision has been made to close down the centre, we have to comply as part of all-government approach.”

Toropo said extra troops have been sent to Lombrum to support the unit commander in Lombrum to maintain security of the place since all services to the centre, including security, were shut down.

“Since the aslyum centre was closed on Oct 31, we have effectively taken over the maritime base.”

Like this: Like Loading...