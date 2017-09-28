Mine preparing to deliver first ore truck: Lewins

KAINANTU Gold Mine is ready to deliver the first ore truck next week, chief executive John Lewins says.

He said this following the signing of a resolution by the company (K92) with the local landowner group and the Mineral Resource Authority.

“Extensive evaluation of the underground mine revealed that only minor damage to infrastructure and mobile plant occurred and repairs have been largely completed. As a result, mining operations will recommence almost immediately, with first ore trucking expected next week. Pre-incident levels are expected to be achieved by the end of October,” he said.

He said one of two diamond drill rigs had been set up in the new Kora drill set-up (cuddy) located about 50 metres from the previously intersected Kora lode.

Drilling has commenced.

“The company has completed the first 150 metres of development of the Kora exploration cross-cut and footwall drive designed to allow more efficient and effective diamond drilling of the projected Kora Vein system.”

Lewins said a second cuddy should be completed by the end of October, allowing a second rig to start drilling the Kora lode about 100 metres along strike.

Lewins said the company had a third MT2010 low-profile truck due to arrive on site in the next two weeks.

On site, the company has a Volvo 30-tonne ADT (Articulated Dump Truck) which was designed to go underground to pick up ore.

It has two Komatsu 35-tonne ADTs that can tram on surface.

“All other equipment including the company’s LHD loaders and the drill rigs are fully-operational,” he said.

