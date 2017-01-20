Miner considers dividend payment

ST BARBARA is weighing the potential for dividend payments as the cashed-up gold miner closes in on an end to its debt nightmares, according to the mine.

St Barbara’s assets include the Leonora operations in Western Australia and the Simberi operation in New Ireland.

Managing director Bob Vassie admitted in an analyst conference call yesterday that the St Barbara’s board was facing pressure from shareholders to outline a dividend policy as the company built its cash war-chest and eyed debt-free status.

Its position is a far cry from 2014, when St Barbara owed about AU$320 million and was on corporate death row as the gold price weakened.

It produced 99,000 ounces of gold from its Leonora and PNG operations in the December quarter, spitting out AU$76 million in free cash flow and repaying AU$121 million of debt.

It will pay another AU$20 million before the month’s end and says lenders will be fully repaid in March.

St Barbara had AU$87 million cash at the end of December and 14,500oz of unsold gold worth about AU$23 million.

It plans to spend AU$85m to $95m on a ventilation and waste infill project that will take the miner to the bottom of its Gwalia mine’s known reserve – 2000m below the surface.

Vassie said St Barbara was looking at growth options, including acquisitions and AU$22 million of exploration.

– The West Australian

