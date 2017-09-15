Minister attempts to help lawyers

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Davis Steven says his office will work with the PNG Law Society and the statutory committee to try to improve the standard of the legal profession in the country.

Steven, who is a lawyer by profession, visited the society recently and held meetings with its council and the statutory committee.

He said his office’s main function was to formulate policies and laws, and look into various existing policies and legislation and if need be, make reviews and amendments to improve the work of the law and justice system generally.

“My primary role is to defend the judiciary, restore the rule of law and improve the professional standard of lawyers so as to win back the confidence of the community,” Steven said in a statement.

Having seen the need for adjustments in lawyers’ professional conduct, Steven requested the council and the committee to help to ensuring that the legal profession lifted its standards.

Chairman of the statutory committee Vincent Mirupasi and Allan Mana, a member of the Law Society’s Council, thanked Steven for his visit.

The day after the visit, Steven convened a meeting of the Lawyers’ Admissions Council of he is chairman, the Chief Justice and the president of the Law Society.

Like this: Like Loading...