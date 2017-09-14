Modern markets to lift look of Port Moresby

By GYNIE KERO

PORT Moresby is expected to have a fresh and modern look when four of its existing markets are redeveloped and two more are built in the suburbs, says National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Launching the plan for the new K30 million Gordon Market yesterday, he said the land where the Gordon Police Barracks was located would be developed into a bus terminal for the city when the police officers moved to Bomana.

Parkop said the capital city’s markets needed to be upgraded to a standard convenient and hygienic for the vendors and residents.

There are 10 existing ones: Gordon, Waigani, Malaoro, Tokarara, 6-Mile, 9-Mile, Gerehu, Boroko, Koki and Hohola.

Two new ones will be built at Taurama Valley and Bautama.

The K30 million Gordon market redevelopment is jointly funded by the New Zealand government and NCDC.

“We need to have a conducive environment for people to come sell produce and contribute to a better city, setting the standard for our city and country,” Parkop said.

“The (Gordon) market is part of the changes that are taking place in the city. ”

The markets at 9-Mile, 6-Mile and Tokarara will be redeveloped.

The Malaoro market will be relocated because “that’s not a market place”.

The new market planned for Bautama “we can give to the Central people”.

Parkop said with the new Gordon market, once completed and the area landscaped, “will give the entire area a facelift”.

“It is going to be better, two-storey high, separate wholesale to the old market. More space, a secured car park ” he said.

“We will manage traffic, one way in and out.

“We will also have space for those in the informal sector outside.”

