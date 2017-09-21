Moni Plus hoping to do better next year

MONI Plus is anticipating that next year will be a good year for the company and its operation, managing director David Kelso says.

He said though the company had struggled this year, it was able to pull through.

“We have come to the end of the third quarter but we’ve done very well considering our asset finance area and our foreign exchange had been tested and tried,” he said.

“Everybody knows that there has been limited foreign exchange, and we are the smallest in the market place. We have felt that as much as everybody else.

“But we are getting some currency which we were able to deal. And we’ve decided when we started that we are going to tough this out and we are not going to abandon it.

“When we have currency, we will serve our customers. But it’s not particularly profitable.

“I think we will have a pretty comparable year like last year. We are improving now towards the end of the year but the year has basically gone and it won’t be as good as last year but it will be a good year for Moni Plus.

“Hopefully next year with the new projects, we’ll kick off from there.”

Kelso said the company’s asset finance business had struggled a bit during the year.

“Asset finance has been very tough also because with the election, the government has been distracted for about three to four months of the year which means people who were relying on public sector revenue for their contracts, that have been extended, and that comes back to us.

Like this: Like Loading...