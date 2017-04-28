Mori’s speech was uncalled for

The speech by MP Wera Mori at Chuave on Tuesday after his nomination at the District Office is unbecoming of a member of parliament.

He openly threatened and made derogatory remarks to other intending candidates that have nominated for the Chuave Open Seat 2017 elections as if the Chuave Open Seat is his private seat passed onto him by his father.

He was elected to parliament in 2012 under Peoples Party.

While in Parliament he defected to Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party, then jumped ship to National Alliance and finally to Peoples National Congress during the vote-of-no confidence.

We the people of Damagu tribe know where the multi-billion kina Karamui Hydro Dam Project will be built and are not impressed with his negative speech about this project.

All we know is that this project is a National Government sanctioned project and it’s up to the National Government to deliver this project.

The people of Chuave are not stupid they have learnt from their mistakes and will prove it at the polls.

We all have read in the media what happened in Kerowagi and Southern Highlands and let us pray this does not happen in Chuave.

Emerian Cowboy, Via email

