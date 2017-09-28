Morobe men claim Besta Cup title

By LARRY ANDREW

MOROBE Football Association men are the new Momase Region Besta Cup champions after snatching the title from defending champions Madang in a penalty shootout, winning 3-1.

Entering the annual tournament for the first time, the association also took out the women’s title.

The men’s grand final played at Papua New Guinea Football Academy at 11-Mile went down to the wire in extra time.

Both sides featured some of the best talents combining with new players to take the match into a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

However, it was the experience of the MFA goalkeeper that saved the day for the host side in the penalty shootout to claim the association’s first win the regional tournament.

Morobe and Madang will represent the Mamose region in the men’s division in the upcoming Besta Cup regional championships in Lae.

In the women’s division, Mamose region will be represented by MFA and Lae City Urban.

MFA president Peter Seske acknowledged the participation of teams from West Sepik, East Sepik, Madang and Morobe in the tournament.

Deputy Morobe governor Waka Daimon, when officiating the grand final kick off on behalf of Governor Ginson Saonu, also thanked the teams for their participation.

