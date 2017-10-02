Morobe removes fake items in shops

Counterfeit items sold in shops in Lae and Morobe are in the spotlight of an exercise jointly carried out by Morobe provincial government and key Government agencies.

The joint survey compliance and on-the-spot inspection exercise is funded jointly by Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) and the Morobe government after the signing of an agreement earlier this year.

The exercise will be jointly carried out by Morobe government through the division of commerce, industry and tourism office, IPA, Internal Revenue Commission, Independent Consumer and Competition Commission and police.

Commerce industry and tourism adviser Tali Yanga said the aim of the exercise was to respond to public concerns and questions on the issue and that businesses complied with rules and regulation of this country.

“Quality products that do not put lives at risks, safety standards, health and sanitation are some requirements that products sold in shops or services provided must adhere to,” he said.

Yanga said this came after the confiscation of cartons of biscuits, electrical items, food and other electrical appliances from shops in Lae.

Other government agencies that will be called on later to join the exercise will be Lands and Physical Planning, Customs and Immigration.

“Morobe wants to do this to tell other provinces that this is something needs to be addressed urgently,” Yanga said.

“Locals are losing on business opportunities and that we all want them to benefit fully.”

Morobe Deputy-Governor Waka Daimon said the exercise was long overdue and thanked all stakeholders.

He said there were dangerous food and electrical items on sale in shops and markets in Lae.

“We will get down to the bottom of this and make sure every business operating in the province complies with rules and regulations of this country,” Daimon said.

“Any businesshouse found to be selling such items that do not meet the standards of this country will be dealt with and charges, or a spot fines will be imposed.”

Like this: Like Loading...