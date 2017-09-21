Morobe schools doing well, looking forward to exams, Jiram says

MOROBE schools have been doing well over the last term and are looking forward to the national examinations, according to provincial education adviser Keith Jiram.

He said yesterday despite minor incidents with students and teachers, the province was prepared for the national examinations.

Jiram said Wasu Secondary School had a clash between students over the election of the SRC president but that has been controlled while the situation at Bumayong Secondary School has been taken care of.

Bumayong has been granted an early closure for the third term holidays yesterday after students re-grouped to attack each other.

“If we let them to go on until Friday, anything may happen and that may affect their national exams next month,” Jiram said.

Jiram said the education division in the province would make sure that students and teachers were not disturbed in any way in the weeks leading up to the examinations.

He further mentioned that with the provincial education board now in place, they would be appointing sub-committees, and their top-most priority was a disciplinary committee to address school fights and other issues.

Like this: Like Loading...