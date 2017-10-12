Motorists warned to be careful on new road

THE company which built the Hiri-Lai road linking Hela and Southern Highlands has warned motorists to be careful when driving on the new road.

IPWENZ Construction Ltd managing director Gibson Palibe said the road was not officially open to tjhe public but those who wished to use it would have to be mindful of the risks, especially along the Nipa section.

The government and the Hela provincial government had jointly funded the 36km road.

The National visited the road few weeks ago and saw several vehicles leaving for Hela.

“It’s a new road with fresh cuts through rough and rugged terrain where there was no road link for decades,” Palibe said.

“Be careful when driving or using the road as it is not yet open to the public to use.

“If you feel that the road is not safe, you can continue to use the Nipa road while Ipwenz Construction Ltd continues with the road work. What you see is just the preliminary works.”

Palibe said two bridges would be built with all other works related to drainage, water crossings,

grade reduction and slope stabilisation.

He said funding was also slowing progress.

