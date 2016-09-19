Move to stop vote recount

KANDEP MP and Opposition Leader Don Polye is seeking a court order to stay the recounting of votes in the electorate which is to start today.

Polye and his lawyer John Napu appeared before Justice Stephen Kassman in the Supreme Court in Waigani yesterday to file an application for the stay order.

He is also seeking leave for a slip rule application.

Kassman accepted the submissions by Napu and agreed that the applications were in order and that it was a matter of urgency.

He adjourned the matter to 9.30am today to be heard by the same bench that heard the election petition review.

The bench comprised Justice Allan David, Justice Jacinta Murray and Justice Fraser Pitpit.

The recounting of votes as ordered by the court is expected to start at 10am.

Polye told The National after the court yesterday that there was a “major slip” made by the Supreme Court in its judgment.

Polye won the seat during the 2012 general election.

He was appointed Treasurer by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill but later sacked.

He joined the opposition bench and later became Opposition Leader.

Related