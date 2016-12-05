MP optimistic over tourism boost after bridge project

The tourism industry in Northern will now be boosted with the completion of the Oro Bridges Reconstruction project, Sohe MP Delilah Gore (pictured) says.

Gore, who is also Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion, said the bridges connect the tourists straight to the Kokoda Track and they will now have direct access.

“This is the best bridge this government partnering with Australian government has given us Sohe people we must we have all the reason to celebrate,” she said.

“This is the bridge that will save a lot of people, this is the bridge that will bring lots of tourists from Australia.”

Turning her attention to the officials from the Australians High Commission present at the event, Gore said: “The track signifies your sacredness, your people fought for us and they lost their lives, that are why Kokoda Track is a sacred for Australians.”

Gore said it will reduce the turnaround time for tourists and people travelling into Popondetta to hike the Kokoda Track.

Speaking in Kaiva, she told the people of Hungara that it was for them that the bridges have been built.

