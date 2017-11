I WOULD like to call upon my current Lae MP Mr Rosso and Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge to fix the incomplete road from Bumayong to University of Technology.

We are fed up with breathing such dust for 24 hours.

I travel by bus every day as a student of Busu Secondary School.

It would take a lot time bouncing on potholes and going late to school.

A lot of dust too.

It is a concern to me as a student traveling along this potholed road every morning to school.

Java Maenduo

