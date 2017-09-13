Mt Hagen’s K3.5mil hotel opens

MOUNT Hagen is witnessing many infrastructural developments, especially in the hospitality industry.

Last Saturday, many turned up at the opening of the new K3.5 million Hagen Travellers Inn, one of the newest buildings next to the Kagamuga International Airport.

It is one of the businesses of the Kekam Ltd group.

Owner Paul Tai told The National that his aim was to help the hospitality industry by providing accommodation where visitors could feel comfortable when staying in Mt Hagen.

Tai said as a local it was better for his businesses to invest in the province rather than making money and investing somewhere else.

“We need to take part in the development and ensure our people are benefiting,” he said.

“This is a big investment in Western Highlands and that will help to increase cash flow and taxes.”

The new inn has eight executive suites and eight standard rooms.

A restaurant and conference centre will be added soon.

“This is development and we have to make use of every opportunity that we have right now,” Tai said.

Tai also owns the Modilon Inn in Madang.

“I see that some business people do not have the mind of helping others or even the government,” he said.

“This is not supposed to be the way; we all have to take part and not becoming spectators.”

Tai said Mt Hagen was the third city in the country which has major developments taking place like the airport and the four-lane highway.

“With all these developments the private sector needs to come in to assist develop each area.”

