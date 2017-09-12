So much money, so much corruption

IT is sad that despite the K10 million in District Service Improvement Programme funding given out each year to the districts, we see no evidence of tangible massive development and better service delivery work going on around the country. If the departmental heads and administrators cannot practise good financial accountability, then they must be punished in the form of suspension, at least.

The government must impose tougher disciplinary rules in order to weed out corruption and fraud.

Change is needed because as a country we cannot wait another five or 10 years.

Jack Atte Kapa

SSY, Chimbu

