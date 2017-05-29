Murder capital

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

It’s been a weekend of murders in the capital, said police superintendent Benjamin Turi yesterday.

Since Thursday last week, police in Port Moresby have reported eight deaths, starting with that of a woman whose husband has been arrested for allegedly killing her during a domestic argument at 9-Mile.

“The husband is now in custody,” said Turi, the National Capital District Metropolitan police commander.

Also at 9-Mile on Saturday, a man was killed when two ethnic groups clashed.

On Friday, “a known criminal” was killed at Boroko East by the owner of a security firm whom the now deceased had tried to rob at his house, Turi said.

At Vadavada settlement, a general election campaign party turned sour when a supporter left and was killed on his way home. The man’s death led to a reprisal attack by his relatives yesterday, resulting in the death of two other people and the destruction of property.

“Another ethnic clash at Morata also resulted in the death of a man whose body was found in the Waigani swamp on Saturday,” Turi said.

On Saturday too, the body of a woman was found in the public toilet at Boroko.

“We don’t know the cause of her death,” Turi said

He said police are investigating the eight deaths.

