Murder case heads to National Court

THE Waigani Committal Court has committed for trial in the National Court a man facing a murder charge after finding sufficient evidence against him.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar said the evidence against Daniel Ivia showed that was no motive behind the stabbing.

It is alleged that Ivia, 29, from Mopaya village in Baimuru, Gulf used a small knife to stab his cousin brother to death.

“The court has found that there is clear evidence that the accused used a knife to stab the deceased on the chest which resulted in his death,” Bidar said.

“There is sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial in the National Court.”

The court heard that on March 13 this year, Ivia and his cousin were sitting with friends on the side of the road drinking, listening to music and telling stories.

The two were sitting next to each other.

It is alleged that Ivia suddenly pulled out a small knife from his bilum and stabbed his cousin. He died on the way to hospital.

Ivia will remain in custody and appear before the National Court for listing on Oct 23.

