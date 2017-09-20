Museum sends staff to Aust to collect artefacts

By Daphne Wani

Two historians and a museum curator are travelling to Australia to collect resources for an exhibition at the old House of Assembly in Port Moresby.

Historians Nancy Simeon and Zenaleze Abage will be accompanied by Hillary Miria, principal curator of contemporary art at the National Museum and Art Gallery on the 10-day tour of the National Archives and Library in Canberra.

Museum caretaker manager, Alois Kuaso said the exhibition would showcase the political and legal history of Papua New Guinea from 1948 to 1984.

“It is a major exhibition that the museum is looking forward to host at the old House of Assembly. The building was given to the museum and the exhibition is the first to be hosted in it,” Kuaso said.

The trio will visit the National Archives and Library in Canberra working closely with staff in these institutions to collect information, photographs and videos of historic politicians and milestone events for the exhibition.

The exhibition will open in November along with the new

replica of the old House of Assembly.

